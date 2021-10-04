CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin among places facing major mail delivery slowdown, affecting residents paying bills by mail

By Sonia Garcia
Mail delivery times across the nation have officially gone up with Austinites expected to see up to a 26.9% increase.

As of Friday, mail delivery has slowed as part of the Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's 10-year plan for cutting costs. The delivery slowdown brings the standard three-day delivery period for first-class mail up to five days anywhere in the U.S., which could bring problems to residents paying bills and the delivery of important documents such as election mail.

Central to South Texas joins Western states in having the highest projected percent increase in average delivery times. A map by retired New York University professor Steve Hutkins, who runs a blog called Save the Post Office , shows Austin will see average mail delivery times increase 18% to 26.9%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wf9xh_0cGSMD2A00

The United States Postal Service will continue its two-day delivery for a single-piece first-class mail traveling within a local area.


So far, the change is permanent and the residents most affected will be those in rural areas, the disabled and the elderly. Those that pay bills by mail will need to be prepared for longer delivery times, otherwise, they may face late fees. Some critics say slow deliveries will harm election mail and mailings of essential documents such as passports.

The Postmaster General's plan goes into effect to increase revenue through expanded parcel delivery and postage hikes, with the latest postage increase having gone into effect in August. It aims to get ahead of a projected $160 billion loss over the next decade.

Guest
4d ago

Unfortunately, just another example of government administration incompetence!!! If this was a public agency it would have been bankrupted years ago!!! However, because it's a "government" agency, instead of getting business minded leadership, they just keep throwing $$$ into the pot & keep blaming anything/everything else & hope "we the people" don't see the real problem!!!😤

Sheri P.
4d ago

I'm in Victoria Tx and our mail goes through Corpus Christi Tx 1st. Maybe they need new delivery routes! 🤔🤔

BeenUncensored
4d ago

The ENTIRE government IS the problem...The ENTIRE government IS the problem...The ENTIRE government IS the problem...

