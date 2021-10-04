IHS Holding eyes near $8 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

iFIT Health & Fitness Inc. said Thursday that it was postponing its planned initial public offering due to "adverse market conditions." The company, which owns brands like NordicTrack and ProForm, added that it "will continue to evaluate the timing for the proposed offering." IFIT said in its prospectus that it is the top provider of large fitness equipment in the U.S. with roughly 40% market share based on units. The company competes with Peloton Interactive Inc. and has made a push into connected fitness, counting 1.5 million total fitness subscribers who have access to premium exercise content. IFIT generated $1.75 billion in revenue during fiscal 2021, up from $851.7 million in fiscal 2020. The company posted a net loss of $516.7 million in fiscal 2021, compared with a loss of $98.5 million in fiscal 2020.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO