IHS Holding eyes near $8 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

 4 days ago

(Reuters) -IHS Holding Ltd, an operator of telecoms infrastructure such as mobile phone towers, is looking to raise up to $540 million in a U.S. initial public offering that could value it at about $8 billion, a regulatory filing showed on Monday. The London-based company plans to sell 18 million...

Entrepreneur

Is ChargePoint Holdings a Buy Under $20?

Shares of popular electric vehicle (EV) charging network provider ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) have declined significantly over the past few months, even though the company completed several acquisitions and expanded its...
STOCKS
go955.com

Valuations of Asian stocks slip to a 16-month low

(Reuters) – Valuations of Asian equities hit a 16-month low at the end of September, as concerns over an economic slowdown in China and growing expectations of monetary policy tightening by major central banks dragged down equity markets. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index fell 2.3% last month and its forward 12-month...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Recent IPO With a $79 Billion Market Opportunity

Apparel businesses aren't often considered to be the most exciting investment opportunities, but recent IPO Figs (NYSE:FIGS) might be different. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 27, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, explains why this innovative healthcare apparel company could be worth a closer look. Matt Frankel:...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

IFIT postpones IPO, citing 'adverse market conditions'

iFIT Health & Fitness Inc. said Thursday that it was postponing its planned initial public offering due to "adverse market conditions." The company, which owns brands like NordicTrack and ProForm, added that it "will continue to evaluate the timing for the proposed offering." IFIT said in its prospectus that it is the top provider of large fitness equipment in the U.S. with roughly 40% market share based on units. The company competes with Peloton Interactive Inc. and has made a push into connected fitness, counting 1.5 million total fitness subscribers who have access to premium exercise content. IFIT generated $1.75 billion in revenue during fiscal 2021, up from $851.7 million in fiscal 2020. The company posted a net loss of $516.7 million in fiscal 2021, compared with a loss of $98.5 million in fiscal 2020.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Life Time Group IPO prices at $18 a share, low end of proposed range

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. said its initial public offering priced at $18 a share late Wednesday, the low end of its proposed range. The company sold 39 million shares to raise $702 million at a valuation of $3.6 billion. The stock will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange later Thursday under the ticker "LTH."
STOCKS
Money Morning

Why IHS Stock Is a Buy After the IPO

IHS stock goes public soon. The African infrastructure company wants a valuation of $7 billion after selling 22.5 million shares in the range of $21 to $24. That would amount to $506 million at the peak of its range. This could be the largest IPO by an African company on...
STOCKS
finextra.com

Modern Treasury hits $2 billion valuation

Payments orchestration platform Modern Treasury has hit a $2 billion valuation after raising $85 million in Series D funding. Built for businesses of all sizes, Modern Treasury helps companies to move, monitor and rconcile payment flows across multiple payment rails and banks from a single platform. The company has experienced...
MARKETS
cheddar.com

E-Commerce Solutions Platform Assembly Reaches $1 Billion Valuation

E-commerce solutions platform Assembly recently gained new capital through an investment from Advent International, leading to a valuation of over $1 billion. That's on top of the explosive growth Assembly has seen since its 2019 inception, including the acquisition of five companies and the addition of over 30 e-commerce tools for customer use. Assembly president and co-founder Adam Crawshaw joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss the valuation amid the crowded and competitive market for e-commerce tools market.
MARKETS
TechSpot

GlobalFoundries files for an IPO, could be valued at $25 billion

In brief: GlobalFoundries is getting ready for an IPO, and analysts expect it to be valued at around $25 billion. The company is still working out the details behind the upcoming share sale, but it looks like it's in a good position to capitalize on the chip boom, especially when it comes to mature process nodes.
BUSINESS
go955.com

TeamViewer cuts guidance on disappointing growth in enterprise deals

BERLIN (Reuters) -German software development firm TeamViewer cut its full year guidance as it reported quarterly results below its own expectations on Wednesday, saying the contribution from large enterprise deals grew more slowly than expected. Shares in TeamViewer slumped over 18% by 1245 GMT. TeamViewer saw a huge increase in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

