CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Kuwait launches dialogue to end standoff with parliament

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUWAIT (Reuters) – Kuwait’s government and opposition lawmakers are expected to start talks this week called for by the ruling emir in a bid to end a standoff that has hindered efforts to boost state finances and enact economic and fiscal reform. Hit hard by lower oil prices and the...

go955.com

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

The DOJ Is Investigating Americans For War Crimes Allegedly Committed While Fighting With Far-Right Extremists In Ukraine

KYIV — One chilly day in February, Craig Lang, a former US Army soldier wanted for allegedly killing a married couple in Florida, pleaded with three stern-faced judges in a Kyiv courtroom to allow him to stay in Ukraine. He first came in 2015 to fight with a far-right paramilitary unit, defending the country from Russia-backed forces. And he believed that if he were extradited back to the US, he could face war crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee warns America, praises Taliban in chilling video

A former Guantanamo detainee released a video speech in which he praised the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan and threatened "upcoming" attacks against America. Ibrahim al Qosi, 60, pled guilty in 2010 to providing support for terrorism and al Qaeda in exchange for repatriation in 2012. He started to appear in al Qaeda videos just three years after his return.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kuwait#Parliament#Corruption#Paralysis#Reuters#Emir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Middle East
AFP

Iran-SKorea row worsens over oil billions frozen by US sanctions

A row between Iran and South Korea is intensifying, with Tehran threatening legal action unless Seoul releases more than $7 billion in funds for oil shipments frozen because of US sanctions. The Islamic republic was South Korea's third-largest Middle Eastern trade partner before the United States unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and reimposed crippling sanctions. Iran had been a key oil supplier to resource-poor South Korea and in turn imported industrial equipment, household appliances and vehicle spare parts from Seoul. "We have $7.8 billion of our money blocked in South Korean banks," said Iranian lawmaker Alireza Salimi, who is involved with the case.
ECONOMY
The Independent

State TV says Iranian speedboats intercepted US Navy vessel

Iran’s state TV reported Thursday that speedboats belonging to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard have intercepted a U.S. vessel in the Persian Gulf A U.S. Navy spokesman said he was not aware of any such encounter at sea over the past days. The region remains on edge over Iran’s escalating nuclear program. Talks in Vienna to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers have stalled since June, with no date set for their resumption.Thursday’s Iranian report aired footage that the TV said was filmed from one of the Guard speedboats. It shows a vessel with the U.S....
MILITARY
go955.com

Global minimum corporate tax rate has been reached: OECD

PARIS (Reuters) – A global deal to ensure big companies pay a minimum tax rate of 15% and make it harder for them to avoid taxation has been agreed by 136 nations, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Friday. The OECD said four countries – Kenya, Nigeria,...
INCOME TAX
go955.com

Libya’s eastern forces say plan agreed to withdraw mercenaries

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) – The eastern side in Libya’s conflict said on Friday it had agreed with its opponents on a plan for a phased withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries, but gave no details or timeline for a move seen as crucial to cementing a year-old ceasefire. Mercenaries brought...
MILITARY
Fox News

Former State Department official blasts Biden administration after WHO announced re-opening of COVID-19 probe

Former State Department official Thomas DiNanno blasted the Biden administration for "denying that there is a problem" shortly after the World Health Organization announced it would re-open its investigation into the origins of COVID-19. DiNanno appeared on "America's Newsroom" Thursday, accusing the Biden White House of avoiding the issue in its entirety.
POTUS
go955.com

Norway’s economy grew faster than expected in August

OSLO (Reuters) – The Norwegian mainland economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in August, accelerating from the previous month, Statistics Norway (SSB) data showed on Friday. August mainland GDP, a measure which excludes oil and gas production, rose 1.1% from July, SSB said, up from a revised 0.6% in July,...
WORLD
The Independent

Security forces vote in Iraq's general election

Iraqi security personnel across the country cast their ballots Friday, two days before the rest of the nation votes in parliamentary elections.The vote is being held six months before schedule, in line with a promise made by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi when he assumed office in 2020. He is seeking to appease anti-government protesters who rose up in October 2019 in Baghdad and Iraq’s south.Friday's so-called “special voting” two days ahead of the election is meant to free police and soldiers so they can provide security on Election Day. A government advisor for election affairs, Hussein al-Hendawi, said more than 1.5 million security personnel were eligible to vote, as well as 120,126 displaced persons and hundreds of hospital patients and prisoners. There are 3,449 candidates vying for 329 seats in parliament in Sunday’s vote, which will be the fifth held since the fall of Saddam Hussein after the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.More than 24 million of Iraq’s estimated 38 million people are eligible to vote.
ELECTIONS
go955.com

Hungary PM Orban flags further wage hikes ahead of 2022 election

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary will raise nurses’ salaries by 21% from January and plans to lift the monthly minimum wage to 200,000 forints ($644), Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday. Orban, who faces elections next year, said talks on the minimum wage hike were still underway. The...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy