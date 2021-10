Sports-focused private equity firm Arctos Sports Partners has $2.9 billion in assets in its first fund and has made 14 investments, according to a person familiar with the fund’s details. The updated figure means the Arctos Fund I has more than tripled its assets under management in 2021, based on a regulatory disclosure that the firm ended last year with $866 million in assets. The fund is backed primarily by institutional investors and, given its size, is likely to stop accepting money from new investors soon, according to the person who asked not to be named because the information is private....

