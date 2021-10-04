CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont freed temporarily

By GLORIA CALVI, COLLEEN BARRY, JOSEPH WILSON
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSASSARI, Sardinia -- Catalonia's former separatist leader Carles Puigdemont walked out of a Sardinian courthouse Monday after a judge delayed a decision on Spain's extradition request and said he was free to travel. Puigdemont walked out with his lawyer, shook hands and embraced supporters, saying he was "very happy," as...

Carles Puigdemont
Gonzalo Boye
Spain
Belgium
Europe
Germany
Daily Herald

