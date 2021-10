New York (CNN Business) — A year after announcing plans to introduce the McPlant burger, McDonald's is ready to test it out in the United States. The McPlant, featuring a plant-based patty created in partnership with Beyond Meat, will be available at eight restaurants for a limited time starting November 3, McDonald's said Thursday. The restaurants are in cities including El Segundo and Manhattan Beach in California; Cedar Falls, Iowa; Irving and Carrollton, Texas; and Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana, McDonald's said.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO