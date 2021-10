Max Verstappen excels as a Formula 1 driver because he is “straightforward” to work with, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has revealed. The 24-year-old is competing with Lewis Hamilton for the world championship this year and trails the Mercedes driver by just two points with seven races of the season to go. Verstappen and Horner have worked together since 2016 and this season represents their best chance to win the team’s first championship, either in drivers or constructors, since 2013. Horner has praised Verstappen for the “openness” and “honesty” he brings to their working relationship, which has put Red...

