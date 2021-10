The Formula 1 action returns this coming weekend as all eyes are set on the Turkish Grand Prix, it will be the 16th race of the season as we head into the second half of the season. Weather is something that takes a massive part in a sport like F1, the tires get slippery which causes serious incidents and collisions, without a pair of intermediate tires, it is almost impossible to drive an F1 car on a wet track.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO