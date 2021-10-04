CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

New Book, ‘The Origin of Language’ – The first scientific proof that finally explains the mystery no one has yet to figure out

tippnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNNY ISLES, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mr. Joe Lanyadoo is publishing his second book “The Origin of Language.” The first scientific proof that finally explains the mystery no one has yet to figure out; how language, an ability that required 4 simultaneous mutations in 4 different organs in a group of related people just appeared in humans. Language is a human species specific trait meaning it didn’t evolve, it just showed up.

tippnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: 5 new thrillers and mysteries to read this fall

- - - "The Bitter Taste of Murder," by Camilla Trinchieri. A young Tuscan police official in Camilla Trinchieri's second Nico Doyle mystery (following last year's "Murder in Chianti") advises the retired NYPD homicide detective that when considering suspects in the poisoning murder of an obnoxious wine critic: "Fry the fish, but watch the cat." Doyle is a man of kindly but often melancholy temperament - he left New York for Tuscany under a legal cloud and lost his Italian wife, Rita, to cancer. Now he works in Rita's family restaurant and helps his pal Salvatore Perillo solve crimes. Trinchieri writes two other mystery series under the names Trella Crespi and Camilla T. Crespi, but this is the one with dishes like spaghetti all'Arrabbiata to savor on nearly every page, adding to the book's considerable pleasure.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chomsky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Language#Origin Of Language#Mit#Hebrew Name#New Book#Torah#Ekg#Illusia#Matic
goodshomedesign.com

3,500-Year-Old Unfinished Obelisk Reveals Incredible Engineering of Ancient Egypt

Ancient Egyptian constructions still puzzle today’s architects, as they can’t quite figure out all the techniques used to build those amazing structures. But now the missing pieces of the puzzle are starting to reveal themselves, as a 3,500-year-old unfinished obelisk offers more insight into ancient architecture. The unfinished structure is located in Aswan, Egypt and it was originally planned to measure 137 ft (42 meters) and have a weight of 1,200 tons.
VISUAL ART
LiveScience

Medieval Hebrew document could reveal why Dead Sea Scrolls were found in Qumran

An ancient Hebrew document created more than 1,000 years ago and stashed away in Cairo may unlock a secret of the Dead Sea Scrolls. Scholars of the scrolls have long wondered why so many fragments of the mysterious manuscripts — more than 15,000 pieces of more than 900 original documents — were hidden in caves around Qumran, in the hills of the Judean Desert just west of the Dead Sea in Israel, seemingly far from any major settlements.
RELIGION
LiveScience

Scientists solve the mystery of the Etruscans' origins

A new genetic analysis may have finally revealed the origin of the Etruscans — a mysterious people whose civilization thrived in Italy centuries before the founding of Rome. It turns out the enigmatic Etruscans were local to the area, with nearly identical genetics to their Latin-speaking neighbors. This finding contradicts...
SCIENCE
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
CNET

Scientists spot giant 'mystery creature' while exploring shipwreck

It's cool enough to find a shipwreck. It's even better to spot a massive, mysterious sea creature hanging out with the wreck. That's what happened to the crew of the OceanX OceanXplorer research vessel during an expedition in the Red Sea in late 2020. A year later, OceanX is revealing...
WILDLIFE
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
healththoroughfare.com

The Identical Twins’ Mystery – A Possible Scientific Explanation

Scientists possibly uncovered the secret to why some twins are born identical, a milestone that might lead to the apparition of treatments for congenital disorders, which especially impact identical twins. An international team of scientists from Vrije Universiteit in Amsterdam discovered a DNA signature common among identical twins, as per...
SCIENCE
Times and Democrat

LIVING ON PURPOSE: Christians are called to live God’s way

Everyone wants a Savior especially if it’s free. The Biblical concept of crucifying our carnal nature and becoming a living sacrifice for Christ has never been popular. The martyrs and everyone who faces persecution for Christ understand there is a cost to loving God with all our heart, soul, and mind. In the Old Testament God wanted to know who He could depend on and who would go for Him. What was He talking about? He was asking if there was anyone who would lay down their will and obey His. In the New Testament, we find the wealthy young ruler asking Jesus about what he needed to do to have eternal life and Jesus simply said to give me your heart and follow Me. We know that abandoning our will is honoring our side of the covenant agreement and we are deceived if we think that He will accept any other type of generic life we try to throw together.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy