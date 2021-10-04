New Book, ‘The Origin of Language’ – The first scientific proof that finally explains the mystery no one has yet to figure out

Everyone wants a Savior especially if it’s free. The Biblical concept of crucifying our carnal nature and becoming a living sacrifice for Christ has never been popular. The martyrs and everyone who faces persecution for Christ understand there is a cost to loving God with all our heart, soul, and mind. In the Old Testament God wanted to know who He could depend on and who would go for Him. What was He talking about? He was asking if there was anyone who would lay down their will and obey His. In the New Testament, we find the wealthy young ruler asking Jesus about what he needed to do to have eternal life and Jesus simply said to give me your heart and follow Me. We know that abandoning our will is honoring our side of the covenant agreement and we are deceived if we think that He will accept any other type of generic life we try to throw together.

RELIGION ・ 15 DAYS AGO