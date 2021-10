At long last, Survivor 41 has arrived! Every week, Parade.com’s Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the castaway most recently voted off of the island. Survivor gameplay these days is like brain surgery: Complicated and meticulous, with so many factors that even the slightest slip-up is the difference between life and death. Well, perhaps I should see if that comparison truly holds water for David Voce. The neurosurgeon came in with a confident and driven plan to master the “pathology” of people and win the game. But for a guy who impressed Jeff Probst with his math skills at one point, the numbers didn’t work out in his favor, as the Yase tribe put an end to his operation.

