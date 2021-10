The woman whose conception led to the landmark US abortion decision in Roe v Wade has broken her silence almost 50 years after the case was decided by the Supreme Court.Speaking exclusively to ABC News, Shelley Lynn Thornton says she never wanted to meet her birth mother, has no regrets about not doing so, and did not want to be used as a pawn by her or those on opposing sides of the abortion debate.Norma McCorvey, who went by the pseudonym Jane Roe in the landmark case, gave birth to Ms Thornton and put her up for adoption in 1970,...

