Air Ambulance Costs Are Soaring

By Jennifer Henderson
MedPage Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAir ambulance transport costs have skyrocketed in recent years, according to a new report from FAIR Health. Notably, the average estimated in-network allowed amount for air ambulance transport increased 76.4%, from $8,855 in 2017 to $15,624 in 2020. The jump was part of a general rise in costs for both...

