While there are still some government and VIP A340-500s, there are no more scheduled A340-500 flights anywhere in the world. The type was last used by Azerbaijan Airlines on just one route earlier this year: from Baku to Moscow Domodedovo. The A340 variant has never been popular and has mainly had a niche role. It is now extinct in airline use – but will it ever return?

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO