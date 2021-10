Last week, responding to a letter I and other state attorneys general sent criticizing its plans for “Instagram for Kids,” Facebook hit the pause button on the idea. Facebook’s halting of this product rollout came just after we learned that social media companies knew about negative impacts on kids from their products and just before Congress held hearings on the issue. According to investigative reporting, including by the Wall Street Journal last week, the company knew for years of the risks its products created for kids — yet despite knowing these risks, Facebook sat by and took no action to address them.

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO