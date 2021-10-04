CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Nervous System: Engineering the Next Generation of Computer Users with the Alto

By David Kalat, BRG
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the aggressive pace of technological change and the onslaught of news regarding data breaches, cyber-attacks, and technological threats to privacy and security, it is easy to assume these are fundamentally new threats. The pace of technological change is slower than it feels, and many seemingly new categories of threats have been with us longer than we remember. Nervous System is a monthly series that approaches issues of data privacy and cybersecurity from the context of history—to look to the past for clues about how to interpret the present and prepare for the future.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
techxplore.com

An ultralow power artificial synapse for next-generation AI systems

Brain-inspired computing is a promising candidate for next-generation computing technologies. Developing next-generation advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems that can be as energy-efficient, lightweight, and adaptable as the human brain has attracted significant interest. "However, mimicking the brain's neuroplasticity, which is the ability to change a neural network connection, in traditional...
ENGINEERING
Electronic Engineering Times

Arm Neoverse: Powering the Next-Generation of High-Performance Computing

Arm's Neoverse platform and ecosystem can help foster innovation and growth with successful deployment in the hyperscale and enterprise cloud data centers. India’s digital economy is in a stage of exciting growth. With over a billion mobile phones in use in the country and around 700 million internet subscribers, the opportunities for an ecosystem powered by digitalization are endless.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Amazon launches computer science education program Future Engineer in India

Image Credits: Dhiraj Singh / Bloomberg / Getty Images. Amazon is extending its computer science program, Future Engineer, to India, making the world’s second-largest internet market the fifth market where the firm offers the childhood-to-career community program. The company said at a virtual conference on Tuesday that it will offer...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#The Next Generation#Computer#Nervous System
ambcrypto.com

ChickenFast: A new generation of cloud mining systems

Cloud mining refers to the mechanism of mining cryptocurrencies by using cloud computing without having to go through the hassle of installing and directly running the hardware and its related software. While Bitcoin mining is the most popular among miners, it was almost inaccessible for the average user in the crypto space before cloud mining platforms came about.
SOFTWARE
devops.com

Global Next-Generation Software Engineering Conference

GNGSEC sounds the clarion call for software engineering change!. The pandemic made 2020 the year where we see some of this decade’s most exciting digital technologies become commercially viable, and others finally go mainstream. Software is the core of digital transformation. In the digital era, the methods by which we produce software also need to be digitized. In the software engineering field, the adoption of AI, big data, cloud computing and cloud-native are accelerating the digitization for businesses.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

End-user Computing Certification Track: New Title for Evolving Industry

We build our world with words and as the world evolves, we must also evolve what we call things and how we describe them. This is especially true for the IT industry and VMware’s certification programs. As such, we are excited to announce that the name of our Digital Workspace (DW) solution track is changing to End-user Computing (EUC). There are three important reasons for this change.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Aktana Launches Next Generation of its Contextual Intelligence Engine to Accelerate Enterprise-Wide AI Adoption

New Engine Integrates All Sources of Insight and Uses Transparent AI to Overcome Barriers to Scale. Aktana, the leader in intelligent customer engagement for the global life sciences industry, announced its Contextual Intelligence Engine (CIE) 2.0. The upgraded version of the CIE is designed specifically for two of the most urgent needs in life sciences commercial operations today: omnichannel optimization and AI flexibility. Contextual Intelligence Engine 2.0 can work with any number of analytical models simultaneously to find the best combination of all possible activities, in all channels, by all members of the commercial team.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Software
vmware.com

VMworld 2021: Anywhere Workspace and End-User Computing Announcement and Keynote Recap

VMworld 2021 begins today, and I am incredibly excited to share all our VMware Anywhere Workspace and end-user computing news and insights. This morning, after our general session with CEO Raghu Raghuram, Shanker Iyer, SVP and general manager for EUC, presented our VMware Anywhere Workspace keynote. Next, I had the privilege of presenting part one of our end-user computing keynote.
CELL PHONES
aum.edu

Computer Science & Computer Information Systems

The Bachelor of Science in Computer Science & Computer Information Systems from the AUM College of Sciences will prepare you for a career in computer programming, networking, database management, multimedia design or technology architecture. Do you want to know how to design and program the computers powering some of today’s...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Tokens Represent the Next Generation of Capital

Digital currencies unlock broader possibilities for the unbanked and those excluded from the financial market. The process of converting something of value into a digital token that is usable on a blockchain application is called tokenization. The global tokenization market size is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2020 to USD 4.8 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate of 19.5%. With this technology, citizens can fund infrastructural development in remote countries. A village in Africa can get electricity, water supply, schools, and farms funded by remote citizens.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Kratos Secures $3.2M Contract For Next Generation Small Engine Development

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc's (NASDAQ: KTOS) Kratos Turbine Technologies (KTT) business has received an ~$3.2 million contract award to develop a Next Generation small engine for a National Security Program. KTT is currently under contract and developing several Next Generation turbojet, turbofan, and other engines for certain National...
BUSINESS
auburn.edu

Electrical and computer engineering students are competition-proven and career-ready

Two reputable crypto-engineering competitions share a common denominator: Auburn University’s Electrical and Computer Engineering program. Three graduate students – Yadi Zhong, Yuqiao Zhang and Ziqi Zhou – won the HACK@Cryptographic Hardware and Embedded Systems, or CHES, 2021 Challenge, held virtually Sept. 15-17, just a month after finishing runner-up at HACK@SEC21.
AUBURN, AL
Forbes

Five Ways Brands Can Adapt To The Rise In User-Generated Content

CCO at TELUS International, a global customer experience provider powered by next-gen digital solutions. Engaging, authentic and relevant digital content has the ability to create powerful connections between brands and consumers. But as I have discovered during my time as an executive at a digital solutions company, it's user-generated content (UGC) — product reviews, stories or selfies of customers using the product, videos and images with branded hashtags — created by other customers, rather than brands, that consumers trust the most.
ECONOMY
nextplatform.com

Oracle Still Hanging In There With Exadata Engineered Systems

It may not seem like it, but Oracle is still in the high-end server business, at least when it comes to big machines running its eponymous relational database. In fact, the company has launched a new generation of Exadata database servers, and the architecture of these machines shows what is – and what is not – important for a clustered database to run better. At least one based on Oracle’s software stack.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy