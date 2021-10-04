CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuwait launches dialogue to end standoff with parliament

Cover picture for the articleKUWAIT (Reuters) – Kuwait’s government and opposition lawmakers are expected to start talks this week called for by the ruling emir in a bid to end a standoff that has hindered efforts to boost state finances and enact economic and fiscal reform. Hit hard by lower oil prices and the...

