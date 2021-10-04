CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IHS Holding eyes near $8 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 4 days ago

(Reuters) -IHS Holding Ltd, an operator of telecoms infrastructure such as mobile phone towers, is looking to raise up to $540 million in a U.S. initial public offering that could value it at about $8 billion, a regulatory filing showed on Monday. The London-based company plans to sell 18 million...

wkzo.com

