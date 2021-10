Energy stocks enjoyed a broad rally Friday, as crude oil futures peeked above the $80-per-barrel level for the first time in seven years. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF climbed 2.8%, with all 21 of its equity components trading higher. Eight of the S&P 500's top gainers Friday are energy stocks. Among the best performers, shares of APA Corp. ran up 5.2%, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. advanced 4.5%, EOG Resources Inc. climbed 4.3%, Diamondback Energy Inc. rallied 4.2% and ConocoPhillips tacked on 4.0%. Meanwhile, continuous crude oil futures rose to an intraday high of $80.11 a barrel, the highest price seen since November 2014, before paring some gains to be up 1.8% at $79.70 a barrel in morning trading.

