Duality and Reality

By Eliza Daley
resilience.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI feel like I’ve been working through first principles for a while. But I haven’t covered one big one — dualities. Our propensity to look at the extreme end points of a spectrum and not the entire spectrum. To classify everything as good or bad, when neither actually exists. I think about this quite a lot at this time of year when time itself is in the middle. Not the longest days, not the shortest, squarely in neither category. It is a time to think about balance, but it is also a time to recognize that the end-points we apply to every scale are actually nonexistent.

