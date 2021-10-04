Duality and Reality

Allison Edge, Wonders and Realities, is September 25-October 23, 2021, Burnsville Community 2D Gallery. “The more clearly we can focus our attention on the wonders and realities of the universe about us, the less taste we shall have for destruction.” These words arepart of a larger quote from the pioneering environmentalist Rachel Carson, inwhich she laments humankind’s increasing disconnect from and disregard for thnatural world. Since moving back to North Carolina, specifically to the BlackMountains, my work has become solely focused on both the wonders of thelandscapes here, especially when they appear to be out of a dream or fantasy, andthe fragile realities of the natural inhabitants of this area. Carson’swords echoed in my thoughts as I chose the images in this series. Whetherdepicting the entire ecosystem of a mountain range balance, or an individual moth, I hope my work will also draw some attention to the required for the living worldof nature to thrive. Burnsville Community 2D Gallery at 102 West Main Street. Gallery hours are Wed-Sat, 10:30am – 5pm. For more information visit our website toeriverarts.org.

