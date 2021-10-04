CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Mining Gold Corp. To Option Pelangio Exploration's Birch Lake Project

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ('Pelangio' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into an earn-in agreement with First Mining Gold Corp. ('First Mining') and Gold Canyon Resources Inc. ('Gold Canyon'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Mining, on Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties (together, the 'Birch Lake Project') which is adjacent to First Mining's Springpole Gold Project (see Figure 1), located approximately 120 km northeast of Red Lake, Ontario.

