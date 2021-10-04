A British Biotech Biopedia: Early Days in the U.K.

To help celebrate GEN’s 40th Anniversary with this special October issue, we asked scientists and business professionals in academia and industry to give us their reflections, impressions, and insights on the biotechnology industry and the life sciences. We also queried them on what they believe the future might look like for biotechnology. We sought the thoughts and opinions of those working in areas directly or indirectly related to one or more of GEN’s editorial pillars, that is, drug discovery, OMICS, gene editing, cancer research, infectious diseases, artificial intelligence and data management, translational medicine, and financial analysis and venture capital.

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO