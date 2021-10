Week four seemed like a positive week, right? I mean, the Giants won in a resilient comeback fashion on the road in a hostile environment. It’s a step in the right direction, but the hole is still deep at 1-3. There was a bunch of interesting NFL action and divisional matchups in week four. The schedule has now turned to October. As the leaves start to turn colors, the clarity on playoff aspirations starts to materialize.

