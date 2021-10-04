Jones and Kosiba Discuss Employment Law Issues with Illinois Insurance Agents

HeplerBroom issued the following announcement on Sept. 28. Lance Jones and Julieta Kosiba will be among the featured speakers at the annual convention of the Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois. The two HeplerBroom attorneys will provide an overview of various employment laws and how they relate to employment practice liability insurance (EPLI), including the need for and benefits of EPLI coverage. The convention is being held October 6 at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield.