PM and Chancellor joke about levelling up on Manchester rail upgrade visit

 4 days ago
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak joked about ‘levelling up’ during a Network Rail site visit in Manchester (Phil Noble/PA) (PA Wire)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak found out how Government money is being spent as they toured a rail upgrade site in Manchester.

They were shown blueprints for the so-called Northern Powerhouse Rail improvements while being talked through the upgrades by Network Rail bosses on Monday.

Following the briefing, the pair, wearing hi-vis jackets, were taken on a trip up to the tracks to see the overhaul first hand.

The two men were told that signalling and other performance boosts will result in journeys of just half an hour between Manchester and Leeds and 42 minutes from York to Manchester once the work is completed.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak spoke with apprentices during their visit to see the track improvements being made as part of Northern Powerhouse Rail (Phil Noble/PA) (PA Wire)

Told that the planned six trains an hour between Manchester and Leeds will mean a more frequent service than on London Underground’s Metropolitan Line, Mr Johnson, a former mayor of the capital, replied: “That’s not saying much.”

While on site, the Cabinet colleagues cracked jokes about “levelling up” – one of the Conservative administration’s policy catchphrases – as they were shown how technology helps ensure construction lines are level.

They then spoke with apprentices who are helping to dig in the improvements at the Miles Platting site.

Mr Sunak told them they are part of one of the biggest rail investments in their lifetimes.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are shown around by Network Rail employees (Phil Noble/PA) (PA Wire)

The Prime Minister responded, saying jokingly “And thanks for paying for it, Rishi”, before adding: “It will be worth every penny.”

After telling the young workers they should be proud to be part of such a development, one apprentice told them the rail improvements will be “good for a night out”.

Asked what he meant, the worker said taxis are cheaper in Leeds, making it more reasonable for a night out than Manchester.

Mr Johnson chuckled and replied: “The taxis are cheaper? That’s good to know.”

The politicians posed for photographs with the Network Rail on-site team before being driven back to central Manchester for the Conservative Party conference, where Mr Sunak was due to give his first in-person address to supporters since being promoted to Chancellor.

The Atlantic

Why Britain and France Hate Each Other

Watching the fallout from the great Anglo-American heist of France’s submarine contract with Australia, you could be forgiven for concluding that London and Paris are polar opposites in every way: whether in their leaders’ personalities, grand strategies, economic models, or social mores. The irony is that the row over the new Australia-U.K.-U.S. defense pact, or AUKUS, reveals how fundamentally similar they really are.
WORLD
newcivilengineer.com

Weather-worn Gloucestershire rail route gets £25M upgrade

The rail route, which hugs the edge of the Severn Estuary as it weaves south from Gloucester through to the Welsh border at Chepstow has been “ravaged” by storms and extreme weather in recent years. The route connects Cardiff with Gloucester, Birmingham, Nottingham and Glasgow. The Severn Estuary is known...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

France accused of stealing almost five million AstraZeneca doses from UK

France has been accused of stealing five million coronavirus vaccine doses destined for the UK.President Emmanuel Macron allegedly worked with EU chiefs to divert the large batch of Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs to his country earlier this year.The vaccines were expected to arrive in the UK but were instead redirected from Holland at the eleventh hour, according to The Sun.The newspaper quoted senior government sources as saying the “outrageous” move could have cost lives if not for the UK’s successful rollout of the Pfizer jab.AstraZeneca boss Ruud Dobber had announced publicly on 22 March that a vaccine batch was expected to arrive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Queen to launch baton relay for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

The Queen’s Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be launched by the head of state from Buckingham Palace.From the forecourt of her official London home, the Queen will place her message in the baton before Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox carries the symbol on the first leg of its journey.The relay of 7,500 bearers will take the baton on a 90,000-mile journey to all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth over 294 days.The baton relay launch is the Queen’s first major engagement at Buckingham Palace since the pandemic began.The monarch’s message will be automatically sealed in...
SPORTS
The Independent

London’s DLR launches ‘chill-out’ carriages in trains to reduce commuter anxiety

“Chill-out” carriages have been created on London’s Docklands Light Railway (DLR) trains in a bid to minimise back-to-work anxiety among commuters.Twelve DLR trains will each have a carriage dedicated to “mindfulness”, with the onboard area covered in images of mountains, forests, oceans and countryside. The carriages, which will be open to all passengers, are visibly distinct from other carriages, while a spokesperson for DLR told Evening Standard that travellers would be able to “meditate in peace”.Passengers will be able to download a meditation app developed for use on DLR trains and in stations. And Canary Wharf, Tower Gateway and...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Will PCR travel tests be scrapped this month?

The introduction of mandatory PCR Covid tests for travel has been a bone of contention for both travellers and the travel sector.The government reduced the cost of mandatory Covid testing for travel in August following widespread criticism and complaints from consumers, the travel industry and even the UK Competition and Markets Authority, that tests were exceptionally costly. Many trips, even countries on the non-red ROW list, still require multiple tests to be taken at present - even by fully vaccinated travellers.Follow travel update LIVE: Latest updates from today’s announcementOn 17 September, it was announced that PCR tests will be...
TRAVEL
