PS5: Almost 1 Year later

Within roughly 2 months the PS5 will turn one year old and by the looks of things, Sony has plans to unveil a new model. In the past, Sony has always looked to ways to improve their technology, something that quite often entailed making the console smaller. Of course making the console smaller is also a way of affecting cost-cutting actions; it’s no secret that first generation models have high manufacturing costs, and then of course there’s the marketing aspect. Whenever a new console gets released, it serves as the perfect reminder of the product while also letting gamers know that the newest version of the console is available.