Sunday is the final day of Major League Baseball’s regular season, and four teams — the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays — remain alive for the two American League wild-card spots. For those who welcome maximum chaos, there’s still a chance all four could finish tied after each plays Game No. 162 beginning at approximately 3 p.m. Eastern time. If that happens, or if there’s any other tie for one of the wild-card spots, Major League Baseball will see its first wild-card tiebreaker since 2013, when the Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers finished with identical 91-71 records and were forced into a one-game playoff. (The Rays won, 5-2, and also beat the Cleveland Indians in the AL wild-card game that year.)

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO