After last year's uproar over the Peanuts specials not airing on TV, Charlie Brown and the gang will be back on TV sets this fall. Apple TV+ became the home of the Peanuts gang last year, and with the partnership came the absence of favorite fall specials on public television. I felt like Linus waiting for The Great Pumpkin, only instead of a pumpkin patch I was waiting in my own living room.

