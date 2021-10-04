CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Johnson calls for change in culture of policing following Sarah Everard murder

By Video
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tdPIZ_0cGRwxGn00
Sarah Everard, who was murdered by serving police officer Wayne Couzens (Family Handout/CPS) (PA Media)

The Prime Minister has called for a change in the culture of policing following the rape and murder of Sarah Everard by serving officer Wayne Couzens.

Boris Johnson told broadcasters in Manchester that there is “a massive job” to do in restoring women’s confidence in the police.

Couzens was known as “the rapist” by former colleagues at the Civil Nuclear Constabulary because he made female colleagues feel so uncomfortable, and had been accused of indecent exposure in 2015 and in the days before the murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17voc6_0cGRwxGn00
Former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, who will spend the rest of his life in prison (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Media)

Mr Johnson told reporters: “What we can certainly conclude from the Wayne Couzens case and what happened there is that there is a massive job of work to do to give women the confidence that they need.

“I want to be clear: I believe people should be confident in the police. I believe police officers, men and women up and down the country, will be absolutely sickened by what has happened, and they will be doing everything they can, and I know they do everything they can to help and reassure the public. So, it is vital that the public trust the police.

“But what we need to do is do some things to make the streets safer and we are investing massively in CCTV and street lighting, and those sorts of things, but also make sure we change the culture of policing.”

He also called for crimes to be dealt with more quickly and for a boost in the recruitment of female police officers.

Earlier, chairwoman of the Home Affairs Select Committee Yvette Cooper accused the Government of “burying its head in the sand” over violence against women and girls as she called for an independent investigation into the vetting process used by the Metropolitan Police when recruiting officers.

It came after the Prime Minister said investigations by the Met and police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) should be allowed to proceed and rejected calls for an immediate public inquiry.

The Prime Minister has to stop the denial of this about quite how serious it is and actually set out an independent inquiry into this case

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she said: “Sarah Everard was murdered by someone she should have been able to trust, who abused his power as a police officer.

“We do need a proper, independent inquiry into how that could happen, how such a dangerous man could serve as a police officer for so long, why earlier problems weren’t investigated, how he could be cleared to use firearms, but also more widely into the scale of failings in vetting and safeguarding, in culture and in attitudes to violence against women and girls within policing.

“Where there have been serious crimes in the past that raise similar questions about abuse of power or trust in a major institution, like, for example, the Shipman murders, the (Jimmy) Savile abuse or the murder of Stephen Lawrence, we have had independent inquiries to get to the truth and set out major reform.

“I’m really worried that the Government is just burying their heads in the sand. The Prime Minister has to stop the denial of this about quite how serious it is and actually set out an independent inquiry into this case.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fYlpe_0cGRwxGn00
Boris Johnson speaking on The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday (Jeff Overs/BBC) (PA Media)

Mr Johnson told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday that the Government “needs to look systemically at not just the Wayne Couzens case but the whole handling of rape, domestic violence, sexual violence and female complaints about harassment all together”.

Ms Cooper said the IOPC is “investigating specific incidences of misconduct by police officers that have been referred to them mainly by the Met Police”, and while that “must take its course” it is “not looking at the whole picture, it isn’t covering the whole vetting process”.

She added: “The Met have said that they’ve looked at the vetting and there was nothing that would have changed their decision about this dangerous man. Well, why wasn’t there?

“Let’s have someone have an independent look at this and see whether the entire vetting process was a problem and just isn’t probing into attitudes towards violence against women and girls.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzqHc_0cGRwxGn00
Yvette Cooper (House of Commons/PA) (PA Wire)

In a statement on its website, the IOPC outlined its investigations into the force after the whole life sentence handed to Couzens last week.

They include allegations that a probationary constable shared an “inappropriate graphic, depicting violence against women” with colleagues on WhatsApp, and analysis of the conduct of five officers from three forces and one former officer who allegedly sent discriminatory messages in 2019.

Two further investigations have also been undertaken and concluded.

In a statement following Couzens’ sentencing, the Met said: “Vetting is a snapshot in time and, unfortunately, can never 100% guarantee an individual’s integrity.

“Vetting is one of a number of activities that we undertake to preserve the integrity of our organisation and it is only as good as the day on which it is carried out.”

It added that officers are re-vetted periodically, there is a confidential number and a directorate of professional standards to report officers’ wrongdoings, and internal and external inspections take place to scrutinise the force’s processes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Like Kate Wilson, I was deceived into an intimate relationship with a Metropolitan Police officer

Yesterday, my friend Kate Wilson received a landmark ruling in her monumental ten year legal battle against the Metropolitan Police. Kate took them to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT), a secret human rights court, to challenge the way in which undercover policing is used against protest groups.The IPT ruling laid out in detail an extensive list of breaches of Kate’s human rights by the Metropolitan Police, which were “without lawful justification in a democratic society.” The court examined evidence relating to the sexual relationships that undercover police officer Mark Kennedy had with Kate and a number of other women, and...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Lawrence
Person
Yvette Cooper
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

The Tories are losing their grip as the party of ‘law and order’

It is “crime day” at the Tory conference, normally one when the party feels on strong ground, knowing its tough stance appeals to both activists inside the hall and many voters outside it. Yet the mood of Tory members here in Manchester is jittery on this issue. A revealing message on the screen in the conference hall reminded them that “we are the party of law and order”, just in case they weren’t sure. There is grassroots restlessness about Priti Patel’s failure, despite her sometimes desperate rhetoric, to stem the flow of refugees and migrants crossing the Channel in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sarah Everard murder: Met Police commissioner should resign, Harman says

Sarah Everard murder: Met Police commissioner should resign, Harman says. A senior MP says Dame Cressida Dick isn't the right person to bring in the "fundamental changes" needed to restore women's confidence in the Metropolitan Police. Harriet Harman has written to the Met commissioner, asking her to resign. The Labour...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sarah Everard murder: Wayne Couzens police interview footage released

The Metropolitan Police has released footage from an interview with Wayne Couzens when he was arrested at his home, the day before Sarah Everard's body was found. Ms Everard, 33, was abducted by Couzens as he falsely arrested her for breaching Covid guidelines on 3 March. In the interview, shown...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Murder#Police Forces#Uk#Cctv#The Metropolitan Police#Iopc
Axios

U.K. police accused of misogyny problem after Sarah Everard murder

The kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a London police officer bring to the fore a "culture of misogyny" in British police forces, activists and policing experts say, per CNN. Context: A police watchdog is investigating five serving officers and one former officer from London's Metropolitan Police for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man jailed for posing as a police officer and trying to ‘arrest’ woman

A man has been jailed after impersonating a police officer and attempting to “arrest” a woman.Wearing a blue lanyard with “police” written on the strap, Gary Shepherd, 44, approached the woman in a car park in Barrow at around 6.30pm on Tuesday and told her he was arresting her for drug dealing, Cumbria Police said.But a member of the public responded to her request for help, and Shepherd left the scene when they both challenged him, according to police.Shepherd, of Abbey Road in Barrow, pleaded guilty to impersonating a police officer and common assault at Barrow Magistrates’ Court on Thursday....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

What can an inquiry into the Sarah Everard murder possibly achieve? It won’t make women feel any safer

To be fair to Priti Patel – now there’s a sentence I never imagined writing – what option did she have? An official inquiry into how a man as depraved as Wayne Couzens was able to infiltrate the Metropolitan Police and use his power to kidnap, rape and murder Sarah Everard, was an inevitability. We do need to know how a man who had been reported for indecent exposure and was nicknamed “the rapist” by his colleagues retained his job long enough to abuse that position in the most extreme and despicable way. On the other hand, you could save...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Priti Patel accused of ‘weaponising violence against women’to justify new laws that ‘deepen inequality’

Priti Patel has been accused of weaponising violence against women to justify new laws that will “curtail freedom and deepen inequality.”The End Violence Against Women (EVAW) Coalition, which includes Rape Crisis, Refuge, Women’s Aid and other organisations supporting victims, called for laws championed by the home secretary in her Conservative Party conference speech to be scrapped.Ms Patel announced an inquiry into Sarah Everard’s murderer, saying that “such unconscionable crimes and acts of violence against women and girls have no place in our society”.“That is why I have redoubled my efforts to ensure women and girls feel safer,” she added.“The Police,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Keon Lincoln died in short and brutal attack, court hears

A 15-year-old boy was murdered outside his home in a "short and brutal" attack, a trial has heard. Keon Lincoln died after he was set upon by a group of youths on Linwood Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, on 21 January. He was repeatedly stabbed by a group who got out of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Human trafficking ring gang members jailed

Three members of a gang linked to the largest human trafficking ring ever exposed in the UK have been jailed. Vulnerable people were tricked into coming to England and then put to work in the West Midlands while housed in poor or unsanitary accommodation. The three were sentenced over charges...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer sacked after trying to form ‘inappropriate relationship’ with vulnerable woman

A police officer who sent “sexual” messages to a “vulnerable” woman after approaching her while travelling home from a night shift has been dismissed following an investigation.The unnamed officer, who was employed by Nottinghamshire Police, tried to form an “inappropriate relationship” with the woman having spent weeks sending her personal messages.The officer had been travelling home from a night shift in Nottingham in February 2020 when he stopped his car after he said he became concerned with a woman’s driving, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.He then identified himself to her as an off-duty police officer and spoke...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

James Brokenshire death: Tory MP and former minister dies, aged 53

Conservative MP and former Northern Ireland secretary James Brokenshire has died at the age of 53, his family said in a statement. The former Home Office minister had taken leave from his ministerial duties earlier this year after suffering from a second bout of lung cancer. His family said on Friday that “James died peacefully at Darrant Valley Hospital yesterday evening with family members by his bedside”. They paid tribute to his work as a “brilliant government minister” and a “dedicated constituency MP”, but also as a “loving father to his three children, a devoted husband to Cathy and a...
U.K.
International Business Times

Two Men Allegedly Raped Elderly Farmer Until He Went Into Coma

Two men in Nigeria have been arrested after they allegedly raped a 65-year-old farmer until he went into a coma. The elderly victim, identified as Gilbert Nnagi, was found unconscious in one of the alleged rapists' homes in Ondo Saturday evening, according to Sahara Reporters. He was allegedly unable to talk when he was found and had to be taken to the hospital immediately.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy