Bobby McCain has plenty to say following Washington's win vs. Falcons

The Washington Football Team defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and are now 2-2 on the season. Washington doesn’t win this game without the heroics of quarterback Taylor Heinicke, running back J.D. McKissic and wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

As has been the case throughout the first quarter of the season, there were issues on defense.

One such play was when Atlanta running back/wide receiver Cordarelle Patterson broke free down the middle of the field for an easy 42-yard touchdown in the first half. At the time, it appeared safety Bobby McCain bit on an underneath route and allowed Patterson to run free behind him.

McCain confirmed that thought after the game.

McCain was also asked about a defensive meeting on the sideline, and he wasn’t about to discuss that meeting with the media:

“I’m not going to tell you because you guys aren’t on my side,” McCain said, per John Keim of ESPN. “I respect what you do, but defensively we’ll get it together. When we start balling & we start playing our asses off, I want y’all to write the same shit y’all write.”

Where has McCain been all year? Sure, he didn’t sign with Washington until the spring, but he certainly heard about the hype surrounding the WFT defense before and after he signed.

The defense has been terrible through four weeks. They were praised too much by every outlet before the season. Now, Washington players think the media is too harsh?

Come on, man.

If the defense wants the media to write more positive stories, they should produce better results on the field. If that happens, they’ll be praised again.

Until that happens, they deserve the criticism.