Illinois State

Soccer Earns First MAC Victory, Over Northern Illinois

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEKALB, Ill. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University soccer team earned its first Mid-American Conference victory, over Northern Illinois, 2-1, Sunday afternoon. The win gives the Eagles an overall record of 2-7-2 and a MAC record of 1-2-1. "I am very proud of the commitment this group has made," Head Coach Scott Hall said. "Our team turned around its fortunes after the Western Michigan game. We had a great team win and Lindsey [Shira] had one of the best goals I have seen in my career. We are enjoying the win tonight knowing we must be much sharper against a very good and experienced Buffalo team on Thursday."

