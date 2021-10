Although $GREED has been planning on a major build in the Metaverse it seems many others are following suit. According to Benzinga, Facebook's Q2 2021 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and others mentioned the metaverse 20 different times. Roblox mentioned the metaverse 16 times on its call and Unity Technologies did so 8 times. Why are leading social media and video game companies so enamored with this term? It's because many expect the metaverse to emerge as the next evolution of the internet, presenting trillions of dollars of opportunities, as well as risks, to today's leading platforms and internet giants. The Greed Metaverse build ties other utilities together in the Greed Ecosystem. Greed is a hybrid rewards-utility token and is one of the first to launch on the Cardano Blockchain.

