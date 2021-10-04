VSU’s Bobbie Ticknor leads criminology, criminal justice research group
Valdosta State University’s Dr. Bobbie Ticknor recently kicked off a three-year term as president of the Criminology Consortium Board of Directors. Ticknor’s primary focus with the Criminology Consortium is to set the direction of the organization’s annual CrimCon conference. The 2021 event, “Innovations in Criminal Justice and Criminology: Moving Forward From a Pandemic,” will be held virtually Oct. 18-22 and is free of charge to attend.valdostatoday.com
