SALYERSVILLE – Local COVID-19 numbers seem to be on the decline, though another suspected death related to the virus has been reported since last week. The Magoffin County Health Department confirmed on Wednesday that there were 10 new COVID-19 cases from Magoffin County on Thursday, September 30, 2 on Friday, 8 on Saturday, 3 on Sunday, 2 on Monday, 5 on Tuesday, and 11 as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6. To date, 2,139 COVID-19 cases have been reported from Magoffin County, with 61 active cases to date (down from 131 on Wednesday last week). Currently, there are 5 people from Magoffin in the hospital.

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO