Morton County, ND, sheriff seeks info on damaged, stolen road signs

SOLEN, N.D. (AP) — The Morton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the vandalism and theft of road signs in south-central North Dakota, near the South Dakota border. Road crews on Thursday found that about 15 signs at intersections on a 6-mile stretch north of Solen had been run over or stolen. Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier says replacement of each sign costs about $250, and the vandalism also “causes a significant risk for motorists relying on those signs.” Damaging or stealing a sign is a misdemeanor punishable by a $500 fine and 30 days in jail.