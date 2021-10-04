CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Week 4 rookie QB grades: Mac Jones looks serviceable; Zach Wilson, Justin Fields flash

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContrary to what a dictionary might tell you, “rookie” is actually spelled P-A-T-I-E-N-C-E. Through three weeks, the 2021 NFL rookie quarterback class looked extremely average at times. The kids took a big step forward in Week 4, with Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Mac Jones putting forth their best efforts. Elsewhere, Trey Lance and Davis Mills played about how well as you’d expect, given their situations.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
NBC Sports

Mac Jones became first rookie QB to achieve this feat in 40 years vs. Bucs

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots weren't able to emerge with a win Sunday night against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the rookie quarterback did make some history at Gillette Stadium. Jones completed 31 of 40 pass attempts for 275 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He...
NFL
CBS Boston

Here’s How Mac Jones And The Rest Of The Rookie QB Class Have Performed Thus Far In 2021

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Here in New England, folks are obviously going to be giving their full attention to the young man known as Michael McCorkle Jones, analyzing and scrutinizing every single thing he does on the football field for the Patriots. That’s what everybody does with quarterbacks, especially when that quarterback is a first-round pick with a high-profile collegiate career in his recent past. And on Sunday, Mac Jones had what will go down as the first bad start of his career. While Jones once again faced significant pressure throughout the afternoon, the bottom line is that Jones had a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Trevor Lawrence
ClutchPoints

Lions head coach Dan Campbell’s unique take on Bears QB Justin Fields’ first NFL start

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields had one forgettable performance in his team’s Week 3 road matchup against the Cleveland Browns. In his first career NFL start, Fields struggled to get much going over drives, as he finished with a mere one net passing yard and was sacked nine times. More so, Fields hurt his hand during the late stages of the contestgame, although he has gone to feature in practices this week ahead of Chicago’s upcoming home game against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
USA Today

Jets confident rookie QB Zach Wilson can bounce back after disaster against Pats

There's no way to say it nicely. New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was the biggest reason his team got blown out Sunday against the Patriots. His bad decisions and inaccurate throws led to four interceptions on his first 10 passes, and the Jets never recovered on the way to a 25-6 loss.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#American Football#Lions#Panthers#Stanford#Sethwalder#Texans
CBS Sports

Grading NFL's next generation of quarterbacks: Mac Jones, Jalen Hurts regress in Week 3

I'll be frank -- collectively, the young quarterbacks have been disappointing through three weeks of this NFL season, especially the rookies. Justin Herbert sits far above any of the young passers at this point of the season, and believe it or not, Davis Mills has actually been respectable in his first two pro appearances.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
espn700sports.com

PFF’s Brad Spielberger on week 3 in the NFL, Zach Wilson so far + more

PFF’s Brad Spielberger joins The Drive to discuss the first three weeks of the NFL season, matchups to watch this weekend, remaining high on Zach Wilson, Josh Gordon reinstated + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with...
NFL
New York Post

NFL Week 3 predictions: Browns will give Bears, Justin Fields fits

BROWNS (-7) over Bears. Given the injury-enforced absence of Andy Dalton, promising rookie Justin Fields is expected to draw his initial regular-season start for Chicago … but unless you’re John Elway, experience comes at a stiff price. The Browns will be without wide receiver Jarvis Landry (knee), but Odell Beckham Jr. is expected back for Cleveland.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Justin Fields Has Special Guest At First NFL Start

On Sunday afternoon, Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields got the first start of his NFL career. Starting quarterback Andy Dalton suffered a knee injury last weekend and could miss multiple weeks. That opened the door for Fields to get the start against the Cleveland Browns. Before his first start,...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Column: As Justin Fields makes his 1st start for the Chicago Bears, a look at the ‘roller-coaster journey’ of a rookie QB from 3 perspectives

Rookies from the deepest draft for quarterbacks in some time are off to a rocky start. Five quarterbacks were drafted in the first round in April, only the third time in league history that has happened, and the Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields will become the fourth from that group to start when he takes over for the injured Andy Dalton on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy ...
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Rookie QB Justin Fields is key to Bears mirroring Browns’ resurgence

Not too long ago, losing to the Browns was considered one of the greatest sins in the NFL. Now, for many opponents, it’s inevitable. The Browns have vaulted from 0-16 to Super Bowl-contender status. Unlike the Bears, who visit Cleveland on Sunday, the Browns have climbed steadily from 2017 —...
NFL
NWI.com

Myles Garrett, Browns rough up rookie QB Justin Fields, slam Bears 26-6

CLEVELAND — Justin Fields had nowhere to run or hide. Passing was strictly prohibited. Myles Garrett and the Browns made the rookie quarterback's first NFL start unforgettable — for all the wrong reasons. Garrett made a franchise-record 4 1/2 sacks and Cleveland brought Fields down nine times while holding Chicago...
NFL
Boston Herald

Julian Edelman shares simple advice for Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will be honored at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Saints. Edelman announced his retirement with a video announcement last April, two weeks before the Pats drafted quarterback Mac Jones in the first round. Since then, Edelman’s liked what he’s seen from Jones, calling him “a stud” during a video conference Thursday with reporters. If he can steal a minute with the rookie on Sunday, here’s what Edelman would say.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy