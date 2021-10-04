CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

R. Kelly survivor Azriel Clary details the rules the singer imposed on his victims

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Dead on Family Vineyard in Freak Wine-Making Accident. Sarah Williams is a blogger and writer who expresses her ideas and thoughts through her writings. She loves to get engaged with the readers who are seeking for informative contents on various niches over the internet. She is a featured blogger...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

R. Kelly accuser Azriel Clary says he "coached" girlfriends prior to explosive 2019 interview

Azriel Clary sat down with Gayle King for her first interview since testifying against disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly. Clary, who was a minor when she first met Kelly, previously defended him in an interview with King in 2019. This is her first interview since R. Kelly was found guilty on all nine counts against him, including racketeering and sex trafficking charges.
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Azriel Clary 'wasn't honest' during infamous R. Kelly interview

R. Kelly's former girlfriend Azriel Clary has admitted that she "wasn't honest" during the infamous 2019 interview when she defended the disgraced singer against claims of abuse. R. Kelly's former girlfriend Azriel Clary has admitted that she "wasn't honest" during her infamous 2019 interview. The disgraced singer was convicted on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R Kelly
1051thebounce.com

Azriel Clary Speaks Out Amid R. Kelly Guilty Verdict

Azriel Clary, one of R.Kelly’s survivors who opened up about living with the singer in a 2019 interview with CBS, is now speaking out about the disgraced singer’s guilty verdict, recalling that the 2019 interview with Gayle King was a “blessing.”. Kelly was found guilty on all nine federal counts...
CELEBRITIES
KEYT

Prosecutors: Tapes capture R. Kelly threatening his victims

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors want a New York City jury at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial to hear profane video and audio recordings they say demonstrate how he threatened his victims with violence. A court document filed on Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn says an enraged Kelly can...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Beast#Blogger#Online Community
Oxygen

R. Kelly Survivor Says He Instructed Her On What To Say During Notorious 2019 Gayle King Interview

R. Kelly survivor Azriel Clary said this week that the now-convicted sex trafficker instructed her on what to say when she staunchly defended him back in 2019. Clary, 23, sat down with Gayle King on Wednesday to explain that Kelly coached her and Joycelyn Savage on what to say during a previous and infamous 2019 King interview. Both claimed to be in a relationship with Kelly at the time and maintained that the other accusers were just in it for money.
BROOKLYN, NY
93.1 WZAK

R. Kelly Found Guilty and Azriel Clary Finds Her Way Back To Gayle King [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. After the Hell storm that came from the fall out of Lifetime Movies docu-series ‘Surviving R. Kelly’, Robert Kelly made his way to Gayle King for an exclusive interview that is still talked about to this day. R. Kelly after raising up on Gayle King allowed the last of his female clan speak with one, Azriel Clary, being more vocal than her counterpart, screamed R. Kelly’s innocents from the CBS mountain tops. All of this before getting in a fist fight with her partner when she finally had enough and decided to leave. But that was then when Daddy believed he could fly now R. Kelly has been found guilty of sex racketeering charges and his freedom we are sure has him putting together an ‘I Wish’ remix. Azriel Clary on the other hand has left Robert Kelly and has been cleansing her spirit with a different truth of what she went through in her relationship with R. Kelly as well as her fiery interview with Gayle King, an interview in which Azriel Clary did a remix to her R. Kelly defense interview today in another interview with Gayle King.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Washington Post

R. Kelly’s been convicted. Now it’s time to focus on the safety and future of survivors.

Dream hampton, an award-winning filmmaker and writer from Detroit, is the executive producer of “Surviving R. Kelly.”. R. Kelly’s predation and abuse of Black girls was an open secret for almost three decades. After he was convicted of nine federal counts of sex trafficking and racketeering on Monday, the self-nicknamed “Pied Piper of R&B” is finally seeing his own bill come due.
CELEBRITIES
kasu.org

'Surviving R. Kelly' Documentary Producer Reacts To R&B Singer's Guilty Verdict

R&B singer R. Kelly faces the possibility of life in prison after he was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking. Allegations against him have been made for decades, but several investigative reports, including the 2019 documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” led prosecutors to take another look. The six-hour-long documentary is considered the most comprehensive look to date of the allegations against Kelly.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

R. Kelly's Current Reported Net Worth Might Have You Doing a Double Take

Despite writing hundreds of songs for other artists and having a lengthy successful music catalog of his own, disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly is allegedly broke. Celebrity Net Worth recently updated Kelly's page which lists assets at a negative $2 million. His net worth, or lack thereof, is a huge trending topic on social media right now.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

"Love & Hip Hop" Star Mo Fayne Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison: Report

In current seasons of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, viewers have tuned in and seen Karlie Redd continuing her quest to find love. The reality star entered the series as Yung Joc's love interest, but their rocky relationship was filled with infidelities and half-truths. There was a proposal from Lyfe Jennings, but that romance didn't last, but when she introduced Maurice "Mo" Fayne, some thought she finally found her Prince Charming.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy