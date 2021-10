We have all had them: instances in a garden when we just stop. And the words that jump to the front of our minds include “wow,” or “yes,” or “oh my.” Then there are moments when we just lose ourselves, forgetting about anything other than the flitting of birds from branch to branch, the subtle gradation of hues on a flower, or the swaying of a stem in the breeze. We are gone from our normal lives—no laundry, pickup times, or to-do lists. There are just birds, blooms, and breezes.

