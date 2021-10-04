CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Night Football could see Chargers make statement win against Raiders

By Sarah Williams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the undefeated Las Vegas Raiders battle the Los Angeles Chargers in the Week 4 edition of Monday Night Football, the latter can make a massive statement by nabbing consecutive wins in a tough AFC West. After beating the Chiefs in Kansas City last week, you could argue that the Chargers would be 3-0 if not for some bonehead mistakes in their 20-17 loss to Dallas. The funny thing about that Week 2 loss to the Cowboys is that Dallas is usually the team losing those close games with silly mishaps as the Chargers had in that game.

Derek Carr
