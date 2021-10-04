Superstar Prabhas’ 25th film is around the corner
From mythologies to action entertainers, from rom-coms to science fiction, Indian Superstar Prabhas has not shied away from testing new waters with every passing year and history is set to repeat itself again. The superstar is expected to announce his 25th film, much to the elation of his Global fan base. A source reveals that, “Prabhas 25 is definitely materializing and the Superstar will make a special announcement soon. While details are shrouded in secrecy, what we know right now is that the Movie’s story is going to be entirely different from his other movies of the past.talesbuzz.com
