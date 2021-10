PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the two officers shot in the aftermath of the deadly shooting at Jefferson University Hospital. Officers Arcenio Perez and Edwin Perez were both shot early Monday morning when they confronted the suspect in Parkside. Arcenio Perez was shot in the arm and is still in the hospital. The other officer was grazed in the nose and has been released. Police say Stacey Hayes shot the officers after he killed his former coworker, Anrae James, inside the hospital. Hayes is still hospitalized after getting shot by police during the shootout. He’s been charged with murder.

