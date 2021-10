Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom Signed election legislation today making universal vote-by-mail ballots permanent. The measure, AB 37 will send a vote-by-mail ballot to every active registered voter, it was authored by Assemblymember Marc Berman of Menlo Park. Calaveras joined Tuolumne and Amador in 2019 as detailed here to allow permanent voting by mail. Several other states, such as Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, and Washington conduct all-mail elections. Statewide in California, the practice of sending vote-by-mail ballots to every registered voter first began in 2020, and was extended through 2021, due to COVID-19 pandemic disruptions and it resulted in record voter participation.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO