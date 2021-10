British rider Stevie Williams took his first victories at the Cro Race over the weekend, winning the penultimate stage en route to sealing the overall win. The 25-year-old won stage five ahead of Uno-X's Markus Hoelgaard, a day with an HC-category climb in the middle before finishing with two third category ascents. Williams had broken away in a small group also containing Simon Yates, who finished fourth overall, before accelerating away in the final few kilometres to take a 10-second gap at the finish and assume the GC lead.

