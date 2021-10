MXR is now shipping the Deep Phase Pedal, which they say delivers “uniquely expressive vintage phaser tones.” The stompbox works well on both bass and guitar. “Based on an iconic vintage circuit, the sound of the Deep Phase Pedal is crystal clear with a pronounced swoosh, scooped midrange, and a dynamic, voice-like response to your attack,” they write. “Whether you’re digging in for fat, fluid chords or gently evoking tranquil textured melodies, this pedal will adapt to your playing intensity. It plays very well with the low end of the spectrum, too, so it sounds incredible on bass. While the original suffered from a serious volume drop when engaged, the Deep Phase Pedal has been carefully designed to match your level when you kick the switch.”

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO