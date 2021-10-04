Cedar Rapids Police Search For Shooter Who Wounded 3 Victims
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — Cedar Rapids police are trying to find the shooter who opened fire at a birthday party in a hotel that left six people injured Friday night. Two of those hit had non-life-threatening injuries, while the third was seriously injured. That victim was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for additional treatment. Three more victims were brought into a Cedar Rapids hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Police say the shooting at the Ramada Inn on the southwest side of the city happened shortly before 10:30 p-m.
