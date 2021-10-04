Cedar Rapids Police Search For Shooter Who Wounded 3 Victims

(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines police officer has shot a woman who was armed with a knife. The officer was responding to a 9-1-1 call from a man who said a woman had tried to stab him and was still following him down the street. When the officer arrived, he says the suspect turned her attention to him and began moving toward him – ignoring his command. Less than a minute after he had arrived on the scene, the officer says he was forced to shoot the woman. No names have been released. The suspect was taken to UnityPoint-Methodist Medical Center for treatment. The officer wasn’t injured and the woman’s medical condition hasn’t been released. A one-block stretch of Walnut Street was closed while evidence was collected.

