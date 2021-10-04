CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids Police Search For Shooter Who Wounded 3 Victims

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — Cedar Rapids police are trying to find the shooter who opened fire at a birthday party in a hotel that left six people injured Friday night. Two of those hit had non-life-threatening injuries, while the third was seriously injured. That victim was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for additional treatment. Three more victims were brought into a Cedar Rapids hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Police say the shooting at the Ramada Inn on the southwest side of the city happened shortly before 10:30 p-m.

Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Police Officer Shoots Woman Armed With Knife

(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines police officer has shot a woman who was armed with a knife. The officer was responding to a 9-1-1 call from a man who said a woman had tried to stab him and was still following him down the street. When the officer arrived, he says the suspect turned her attention to him and began moving toward him – ignoring his command. Less than a minute after he had arrived on the scene, the officer says he was forced to shoot the woman. No names have been released. The suspect was taken to UnityPoint-Methodist Medical Center for treatment. The officer wasn’t injured and the woman’s medical condition hasn’t been released. A one-block stretch of Walnut Street was closed while evidence was collected.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Teen to be tried as adult in downtown Sioux City killing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge has denied a 17-year-old’s request to be tried as a juvenile in the fatal shooting of man in downtown Sioux City. The Sioux City Journal reports that Dwight Evans will be tried as an adult on charges of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and two drug counts. Evans pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this year. Prosecutors say Evans shot and killed 22-year-old Martez Harrison, of Sioux City, on May 1 following Harrison’s fight with Evans’ friend, 20-year-old Lawrence Canady. Police say the fight occurred after Canady attacked Harrison’s girlfriend. Canady also has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, willful injury and serious assault.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Crews Put Out Fire at Ag Partners Grain Elevator in Albert City

(Albert City, IA) — Investigators in northwest Iowa are trying to determine what caused a fire this (Friday) morning at the Ag-Partners Cooperative in Albert City. Firefighters responded to the fire at the grain elevator that started near the top of the structure on a conveyor belt. Albert City Fire Chief Gary Hogrefe says something smoldering overnight started a couple of conveyor belts on fire. It took crews about two hours to put out the flames. No injuries were reported.
ALBERT CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Firefighters called out to smoke in an Apartment Building

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Fire Department was called out at around 6:01 a.m. on Friday for smoke inside the Walnut Hills Apartments at 1304 East 10th Street. The report is for smoke in the building and on the 2nd floor of the apartment complex. Upon arrival, firefighters reported light smoke in the hall and no flames showing. During the investigation, firefighters determined a stove had been left and no fire. Cass County Communications then disregarded the call.
ATLANTIC, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Teens Arrested In Death Of Man Found Near Estherville

(Estherville, IA) Two teens have been charged with murder in connection with the investigation into a body found Saturday along a roadway northeast of Estherville. The body was identified as 20-year-old David McDowell of Estherville. Simultaneous search warrants were served early Wednesday morning at homes in Rockwell City and Estherville which resulted in the arrests of 19-year-old Connor Uhde and 18-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt on first-degree murder charges. Police have not yet said how McDowell died.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
Western Iowa Today

New Info Released In Estherville Murder

(Estherville, IA). — New information has been released surrounding the murder of an Estherville man who was found along an Emmet County road on Saturday morning. A criminal complaint says 20-year-old David McDowell was reportedly lured to an apartment last Friday by 19-year-old Connor Uhde and 18-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt before he was shot to death early the next morning. McDowell’s body was found along a roadway about five miles outside of Estherville when a driver spotted it. Uhde and Van Der Wilt were both arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday after simultaneous search warrants were executed at their homes in Estherville and Rockwell City. No motive behind the killing has been released.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Suspects Charged Following Gun Threat at Saydel High School

(Des Moines, IA) — Two suspects face charges after an incident that authorities say started at a central Iowa school. The principal at Saydel High School placed the school on lockdown around 7:40 a-m Tuesday after a student reported someone in the parking lot had a gun. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop the vehicle after it left the school, the car crashed into a yard, the occupants ran, but were caught. Officials say drugs, a 22 caliber rifle, and three guns that shoot non-lethal, plastic pellets were found in the vehicle. A 19-year-old woman is charged with carrying weapons and interference with official acts. A 16-year-old boy is accused of possession with intent to deliver meth and marijuana, carrying a weapon on school grounds and a variety of driving-related infractions, including driving without a license and without the owner’s consent.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Massive West Des Moines hotel fire displaces more than 100

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A late-night fire at a West Des Moines hotel destroyed dozens of units and displaced more than 100 people. West Des Moines Fire Marshall Mike Whitsell says firefighters were called to the Valley West Inn, an extended-stay hotel, around 11:15 p.m. Monday. Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Whitsell says residents were climbing out of windows and dropping their children from the hotel’s windows to escape the fire. Whitsell says two people were taken to hospitals for injuries, while six hotel residents were treated at the scene by medics. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

College Springs man arrested on Nodaway County Missouri Capias Warrant

(College Springs) A College Springs man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says Deputies were called to 712 Iowa Avenue in College Springs for a family disturbance. During the investigation, Steven Dean Lundvall, 49, was arrested on a Nodaway County Missouri Capias warrant for Failure to Appear on original charges of DWI and Resisting / Interfering with Arrest for a Felony.
COLLEGE SPRINGS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan Police Report

(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department says Brian Marcus Deandre Currie, age 28, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop on September 30th. Currie was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Jeremy Steven Mannion, age 33, of Logan, was charged...
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Man Hurt in 2 Vehicle Crash

(Villisca) A Montgomery County man suffered injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Villisca. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at around 9:28 a.m. on Saturday. William Lewis of Villisca was taken to the Montgomery County Hospital with minor injuries. According to the report, a 2009 Chevy Malibu...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two injured in an accident on I-80 in Pottawattamie County

(Pottawattamie Co.) Two people were injured in an accident on I-80 in Pottawattamie County this (Wednesday) morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred at the eastbound 30 mile marker at 11:08 a.m. 47-year-old Ramone Worthy, of Fremont, Nebraska, was driving a 2009 Freightliner and failed to move over for a stationary utility vehicle in the right lane and failed to stop in assured clear distance, striking an attenuator trailer being pulled behind a 2012 Chevy Truck driven by 18-year-old Keeton Pfaffenberger of Holdingford, Minnesota. The Chevy Truck struck a male subject who was outside of the vehicle.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Adams County Sheriff’s Report

(Adams Co.) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reports Angel Valdovinos Rodriguez, 38, of Creston, was arrested following a traffic stop at Highway 34 and Quince Avenue on September 17th on two active warrants for Failure to Appear. Rodriguez was transported to the Adams/Union County line and released to Union County.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

2021 Atlantic Police Department Cancer Awareness Fundraiser

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department has partnered with Outfitters Plus to provide a different option for their Cancer Awareness Fundraiser this year. Last year, the Atlantic Police Department was able to raise approximately $2,700 through the sales of their Pink Patches thanks to the generosity of the community. These proceeds were donated to the local Cass County, Iowa Relay for Life chapter.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff reports one accident and two arrests

(Mills Co.) Two people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County on Friday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Kyle Sawatzke, of Elk River, Minnesota, was driving a 2018 Freightliner northbound on Kidd Road, crossing the Highway 34 westbound lanes, and failed to yield the right of way. Amy Graham, 46, of Red Oak, was driving a 2011 Dodge westbound on Highway 34 and collided with the rear of the Freightliner.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County incident leads to multiple charges

(Adair) The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 39-year-old Michael Gail Steward, of Fontanelle. Steward was arrested Saturday at 6:41 p.m. for Violation of a No Contact Order and Simple Assault. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Steward had punched and shoved an individual while they were checking on cattle, eventually taking the keys to their ATV and throwing them in the grass.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

