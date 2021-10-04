CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-04 05:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-04 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Jackson County in south central Michigan * Until 900 AM EDT Monday. * At 254 AM EDT, Radar showed slow moving showers and thunderstorms in the advisory area. It is estimated the 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain has fallen in this region since midnight. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Grass Lake, Leoni, Napoleon, Munith, Oak Point and Michigan Center.

alerts.weather.gov

