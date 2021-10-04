Kleermaker not looking for excuses after King loss: "When you miss so many doubles, you have to look for the cause in yourself"
Martijn Kleermaker failed to survive the first round at his debut at the World Grand Prix. The 30-year-old Dutchman went down 2-0 against Mervyn King. "I left myself down completely," opened Kleermaker at RTL 7. "In the first set I play well in the legs he was allowed to start, but poorly on my own legs. I should have won that set, but when you miss two darts for the set, it's an extra blow. My doubles were all over the show during the match."dartsnews.com
