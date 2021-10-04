CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kleermaker not looking for excuses after King loss: "When you miss so many doubles, you have to look for the cause in yourself"

Cover picture for the articleMartijn Kleermaker failed to survive the first round at his debut at the World Grand Prix. The 30-year-old Dutchman went down 2-0 against Mervyn King. "I left myself down completely," opened Kleermaker at RTL 7. "In the first set I play well in the legs he was allowed to start, but poorly on my own legs. I should have won that set, but when you miss two darts for the set, it's an extra blow. My doubles were all over the show during the match."

Lauby Jr sets Tour Card as top aim: "I'm ready to do this seriously"

Danny Lauby Jr. is known as one of the top talents to come from the USA in recent times and as part of PDC's new series of introducing new talents, he is part of it. Lauby Jr discussed his biggest achievements so far and it is partly taking the risk in trying to make it in the PDC.
Chisnall after ending in-form Suljovic's hopes at World Grand Prix: "I'm feeling very confident"

Dave Chisnall was superb in his opening tie of the World Grand Prix seeing off Mensur Suljovic in a 2-1 win who has been in terrific form as of late. It was all about the previous accolades for Suljovic for Chisnall who said he was pleased to get through after the recent success of his Austrian opponent at the World Cup of Darts and Gibraltar Darts Trophy.
Van Gerwen on Noppert stomping accusation at World Grand Prix: "Of course you are affected by something like that"

Michael van Gerwen surprisingly went down in the first round of the World Grand Prix against Danny Noppert (2-0) on Monday night. Afterwards, however, it was mainly about the exchange of words between the two Dutch players behind the scenes. In the break between the first and second set Noppert accused his compatriot of cheating. Van Gerwen would have stomped on the stage according to The Freeze.
Cross hands Wright consecutive first round exits at World Grand Prix, White holds his nerve in sudden death Anderson win

Peter Wright won't add to his title tally for the year after losing in straight sets to Rob Cross in the opening round of the World Grand Prix in Leicester. Cross produced a commanding win over Wright with some superb form from 'Voltage' who denied a bullish Wright a chance to add the World Grand Prix to his collection and diminishes his World Number One hopes for now.
Price not pleased despite Chisnall win at World Grand Prix: "The crowd are absolutely pathetic"

Gerwyn Price is through to the semi-finals of the 2021 World Grand Prix but despite that he was left annoyed once more by the crowd and their lack of respect towards him. Price saw off Dave Chisnall 3-0 but once again encountered booing all match from sections of the crowd and called them 'pathetic' and that if they keep it up, he will just keep winning.
