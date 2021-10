Who says financial check-ups need to happen at the beginning of the year? There’s no time like the present to get started and plan for the future. Have you ever been to the dentist and been told you have a cavity? No one likes getting bad news, and being told to cut back on sugar intake, floss more, and improve your overall dental health can be a hard pill to swallow… But it’s important to take an honest and objective look at what you could do better — making small changes can have lifelong positive results.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO