CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Vengeance is Mine promises time-bending mech combat coming in 2023

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article110 Industries has announced Vengeance is Mine, a mech brawler in development for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC. Promising “brutal” mech combat, the twist here is that encounters will also include a time-manipulation mechanic. The HYDRA mech suit that players fight in is able to speed up and rewind time. This will let players either blink towards their enemies or rewind to get out of the way of certain doom. You’ll also get use of an energy based projectile weapon to take on foes from a distance.

www.videogamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
thexboxhub.com

Take in a quest for vengeance with the Skeletal Avenger

We’ll be honest, every single time we’ve read the words ‘Skeletal Avenger’, our minds have instantly been taken to He-Man’s arch enemy, Skeletor. And even though we’d love this to be a He-Man inspired effort, it’s not. There’s still a good chance that Skeletal Avenger emerges onto Xbox as something of a Master of the Universe though.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Lemnis Gate: More time-bending madness arrives today

Lemnis Gate launched today on PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but those who are Xbox Game Pass subscribers can actually play the game for free. Lemnis Gate is one of more than a dozen titles that arrived on Xbox Game Pass this month, and is easily one of the more intriguing games.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Phantom Galaxies is an online, open world mech title coming to PC and consoles

Phantom Galaxies has been announced by Blowfish Studios and Animoca Brands, and it is coming to PC and consoles in 2022. The developers have stated that Phantom Galaxies will be based upon blockchain tech and have NFTs, so players are able to own the digital rights to the assets in the game. The story of the game has players enlist in the Ranger Squadron to fight off an alien threat, the Sha’Har, who are intent on wiping out humans are humanity desecrated their tomb worlds. There will be different mech types including the Lancer, which is best for stealth and agility, the melee based Breacher, the artilerry based Buster, and Assault mech.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Final Gear Now Available, Features Intense Mech Combat

Final Gear is now available on mobile devices, combining mech combat with tactical gameplay. If you ever wanted to play a game that combines Advance Wars with Gundam then you should dive into Final Gear. The world has become a barren wasteland and those who survived must rebuild the planet...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanie Joosten
TheSixthAxis

Timemelters Preview – A time-bending strategy action game that will leave you bewitched

Timemelters is your new favourite PS3 game. That’s not a dig at the graphics or the engine, it’s just the best way to describe how this game feels to play. They just don’t make ‘em like this anymore, plucking out systems, flexing them and stacking them like a house of cards. Structural integrity? Never mind that. This has artistic integrity. Wild vision, followed through, and realised wonderfully.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vengeance Is Mine#Mech#Industries#Hydra#Creative#Japanese
Videogamer.com

A brand new Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon game looks set to be revealed this evening

Ubisoft look set to reveal a new Ghost Recon game this evening, as part of a 20th anniversary showcase of the series. A broadcast has been scheduled for tonight at 6pm which will look back on two-decades of the near-future shooter. Proceedings will kick off at 6PM UK time and include several surprises. There’ll be a deep dive into the game’s history, starting with the first game’s launch in 2001 on PC. This’ll be followed by a peek behind the scenes of the most recent game, 2019’s Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Tetris 99 to get Monster Hunter Rise Grand Prix event this weekend

The next Tetris 99 Grand Prix will take place this weekend and feature Monster Hunter Rise, Nintendo has announced. The 25th iteration of the free-to-play puzzle battle royale’s series of collaborations finds them teaming with Capcom. It’ll see the board, pieces, music and more all given a Monster Hunter Rise appropriate makeover. In case you’re unfamiliar with the the format, playing games will get you points, with more points given for higher finishes. Collect 100 points before the event’s conclusion, and you get to keep the theme.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Ghost Recon Frontline announced as a 100-player free-to-play shooter

Ubisoft has announced Ghost Recon Frontline, a 100-player free-to-play shooter set in the Tom Clancy’s universe heading to consoles and PC. The game was formally revealed towards the end of yesterday’s Ghost Recon 20th anniversary showcase, as previously teased. Players will be dropped in squads of three onto a location known as Drakemoor island. Once there, they’ll complete objectives, collect intel and then try and head to an extraction point to escape. But not before every other squad tries to stop them.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Physics-Driven Melee Combat Game Swordsman VR Coming To Oculus Quest

SinnStudio’s physics-driven melee combat game, Swordsman VR, is coming to Oculus Quest soon via App Lab. The studio just confirmed the news on Twitter. You can expect to see the game hit the standalone headset in early 2022. SinnStudio had hoped to bring the game to the full Oculus Store but, in their words, Facebook asked the studio to “take the direction of an App Lab release to gauge interest” in the Quest version.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Videogamer.com

Forza Horizon 5 shows off new gameplay including Horizon Stories in latest footage

The latest episode of the ongoing Forza Horizon 5 Let’s Go! series dropped last night, offering up more gameplay ahead of the racer’s launch next month. First off, we took a trip to the first player house in the game, Casa Bella, to look at the game’s character customisation features. A bunch of new items and options have been added since the previous games. These include new hair, face items, masks and even prosthetics for your driving avatar to sport. As in previous games, you’ll be able to earn more through Wheelspins and other events. You can even select your own pronouns, which will change how people refer to you in game and even how the radio DJs refer to your exploits.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER heading to PC and consoles in 2022

Publisher Chorus Worldwide has announced it’ll be bringing adventure mystery Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER to consoles and PC next year. The game is a sequel to 2015 cyberpunk thriller 2064: Read Only Memories. It’s set in the same city of Neo-San Francisco, and sees you playing as new character ES88. They’re a telepath who has the ability to dive into memories to track down a rogue psychic known as The Golden Butterfly. You’ll be exploring and manipulating memories, but overuse can corrupt memories, so you’ll have to be careful.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Arcade Paradise is a 90s retro-inspired adventure coming in Spring 2022

Wired Productions has released a new trailer for Arcade Paradise, a 90’s inspired retro adventure aiming for a Spring 2022 launch. The game sees you take on the role of Ashley, who’s taken on the role of their father’s laundry business. However, rather than washing sheets, you’ve decided you’d rather turn the place into a full on arcade. You’ll get to not only pick the machines and buy them, but you’ll get to play them too.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Cosmic is an 2D action platformer starring you and your shadow, coming 2022

Publisher Feardemic and new development studio King’s Pleasure have announced action adventure game Cosmic, set for launch in 2022. Set in a “multilayered universe where light and shadow dictate its metaphysical rules” (blimey) you play as Vik. They’re a small, mischievous being whose best and only friend is their own shadow. One day, this shadow goes missing thanks to an errant wish, and Vik wakes up at the bottom of a mysterious world with a brand new, bigger shadow. The new shadow’s owner isn’t as friendly, and actually belongs to a beast now hunting Vik. The unlikely duo will have to co-operate to survive.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Back 4 Blood, The Good Life, Visage and more head to Xbox Game Pass for October

Xbox has announced the next lot of games coming for subscribers to the Xbox Game Pass service for the first couple of weeks of October 2021. As per the Xbox Wire, we start today with Totally Accurate Battle Simulator leaving the Game Preview program where it’s been since 2019 and now available on Cloud, Console and PC. October 7 brings a couple of offbeat offerings. The Procession to Calvary is an adventure game with a touch of Monty Python about it. It’ll be joined by seasonally appropriate first person horror Visage. Both games will be available on Cloud, Console and PC.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy