Vengeance is Mine promises time-bending mech combat coming in 2023
110 Industries has announced Vengeance is Mine, a mech brawler in development for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC. Promising “brutal” mech combat, the twist here is that encounters will also include a time-manipulation mechanic. The HYDRA mech suit that players fight in is able to speed up and rewind time. This will let players either blink towards their enemies or rewind to get out of the way of certain doom. You’ll also get use of an energy based projectile weapon to take on foes from a distance.www.videogamer.com
Comments / 0