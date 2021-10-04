CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuh: On racism against Asians and Asian Americans at Northwestern

By Ji-Yeon Yuh
Daily Northwestern
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsian American and Asian international students, welcome to Northwestern. The University leadership may not see you, but the Asian American Studies Program sees you and salutes you. We are here for you to learn your collective histories, share experiences and remind each other that we are not invisible. The problem is that other Americans do not see us. In their blindness, they perpetuate anti-Asian racism.

Daily Northwestern

Yang: On racism against Asians and Asian Americans in Evanston

Last Saturday, a UPS Store employee in downtown Evanston told me he would call the police unless I left their premises. This incident, combined with the non-reactions of the bystanders, caused me to reflect on how Asians are often left out of the conversations around racial justice — how we are simultaneously not seen as “people of color” but also reminded, through general indifference to our maltreatment, that we are not White.
EVANSTON, IL
Clackamas Review

