Yuh: On racism against Asians and Asian Americans at Northwestern
Asian American and Asian international students, welcome to Northwestern. The University leadership may not see you, but the Asian American Studies Program sees you and salutes you. We are here for you to learn your collective histories, share experiences and remind each other that we are not invisible. The problem is that other Americans do not see us. In their blindness, they perpetuate anti-Asian racism.dailynorthwestern.com
