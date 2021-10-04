Yuh: On racism against Asians and Asian Americans at Northwestern

BOSTON (SHNS) – For Rep. Tackey Chan, growing up as an Asian American in Quincy was a lonely experience, as most of his friends were either Irish or Italian. “I am very aware of what it’s like to be left out of the conversation, very aware of not being part of the picture, very aware of being left alone, and very aware of being ignored thinking that your voice is irrelevant,” the sixth-term Quincy Democrat said. “And to me that’s a big part of the silent struggle, or sometimes the loud struggle that no one hears, of being an Asian American.”

