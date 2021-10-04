Miami Mayor On China’s Bitcoin Crackdown: “Their Loss Is Our Gain And America Can And Will Lead The Future”
Francis Suarez, the mayor of Miami has commented on the recent crackdown on cryptocurrency transactions in China. Many crypto players have spoken about the event in a similar light, and now Suarez is airing out the importance of the crackdown. He strongly believes that this is an opportunity for the United States to tap in and fill in the gap that China has created.zycrypto.com
